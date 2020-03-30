“YOUNGSTERS ARE ASYMPTOMATIC AND CAN INFECT A LARGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WITHOUT REALISING”

The Ministry of Health has updated coronavirus cases as of 8pm last night in the Canary Islands.

In total there are 1,204 cases, which is 79 more than the day before in the islands as follows:

Tenerife – 721 cases (24 deaths)

Gran Canaria – 341 cases (11 deaths)

La Palma – 52cases (2 deaths)

Lanzarote – 48 cases (3 deaths)

Fuerteventura – 31 cases (0 deaths)

La Gomera – 8 cases (0 deaths)

El Hierro – 3 cases (0 deaths)

La Graciosa – 0 cases (0 deaths)

In total there are 1,142 active cases in the Canary Islands with 40 deaths, and 32 have recovered.

Of these, 444 people are hospitalized, 84 of them in ICU, and there are now 231 health workers infected.

Over 8,000 tests have now been carried out across the islands.

The Ministry of Health insists on the importance of maintaining maximum confinement, to prevent the most vulnerable people from becoming ill, such as low immunity patients, diabetics, people with chronic cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney or neuromuscular disease, people with cancer, and immunodeficient including HIV.

Also they want to emphasize that young people are the ones who must respect the restrictions of confinement and social distancing the most, because they are the asymptomatic transmitters of the disease.

That is, they can be carriers without having any symptoms, and they can infect a large number of people without realising.