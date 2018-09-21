Young mum admits she gave away her new baby

THREE people in San Cristobal de La Laguna, arrested by National Police officers, have been charged with being involved in the illegal adoption of a new-born baby.

The trio comprised a married Spanish couple, along with a 22-year-old Columbian woman, who was the baby’s mother.

The husband, aged 34, and his 37-year-old wife, were detained by officers for attempting to adopt the baby. The mother of the new-born was also held, for trying, falsely, to register the baby.

An investigation began on 11th September after the young mum had approached the National Police, and confessed to being involved in the attempted scam.

She began by telling the officers that, while in Columbia, she realised she was five months pregnant. The woman also admitted that she didn’t want the baby at first. But she was aware that abortions were illegal in her country.

Consequently, she searched for a solution on the internet, and told the police that she found a Spanish couple from Tenerife, willing to adopt her child.

They offered to pay for her flight from Columbia, in addition to the birth costs, and a fee to attend university,

Apparently, they offered the fees because the young mum didn’t want to “sell” the baby. But, by the same token, she did want to have it adopted.

The 22-year-old agreed to go ahead with an adoption, but only because the couple had portrayed themselves as being responsible, as well as financially secure.

As a result, they arranged for her to fly from Columbia to have her baby in Tenerife.

The new mum told the police that on arrival at the couple’s Tenerife home, she was told she couldn’t leave the building.

Suddenly, it dawned on her that the couple had lied to her, not only about their financial situation but also because they already had two boys.

At that moment, she had a sudden change of heart; she didn’t want to go ahead with the adoption, and she wanted to keep her baby girl, which is why she approached the police.

The young woman gave birth on 7th September at the University hospital in Santa Cruz. And, when the police detained the married couple, they found the baby to be perfectly healthy.

The tot is now in the hands of the Social Services, whose officials are working on a solution with the Columbian consulate.

The three people involved are awaiting a hearing at the San Cristobal de La Laguna courts.