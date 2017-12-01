Thank you, Mary

Accion del Sol news

MARY Irvine, one of our lovely supporters, has been very busy over the last few months making winter jackets for the dogs, as well as Christmas bottle covers which are on sale at the refuge. Many thanks, Mary, to you and all our many supporters who help us.

Please do think carefully before giving puppies or dogs as Christmas presents. They are a huge commitment for many years, and are not toys that can be put down amd forgotten about.

We are still collecting Christmas gifts for our dogs, and, on 6th December at 1pm, Father Christmas will give each and every one of them an early present. Supporters and those who have donated are welcome see the dogs receiving them.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol