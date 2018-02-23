Thank you, Karolina

Accion del Sol news

HELP at the refuge comes to us in many ways. Last week, Miss Canary Islands, aka Karolina Loceryte from Lithuania, and her two sons, have been visiting the refuge to raise awareness of the dire situation, here in Tenerife.

Our refuge, along with others, is full of dogs through no fault of their own, all desperately looking for new, loving homes. We can never stress enough the importance of neutering your dog, to avoid unecessary puppies.

Advertising is the most important thing we can do to rehome the dogs, which Karolina is assisting us with. The constant help and support of our dedicated volunteers, especially our dog walkers, who bring so much fun and love to the dogs, all goes towards giving the best life possible to the dogs in our care.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol