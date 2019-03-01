Thank you, everyone!

Accion del Sol news

DESPITE the hot weather, our campaign to adopt a dog, and not buy, was greatly supported.

Many of the lovely dogs in our care got to have a walk down to the sea, all sporting their green neckerchieves. The dogs thoroughly enjoyed a well-deserved cool-off in the sea, before gently strolling back to the refuge. We’d like to say a big thank-you to our loyal supporters, for joining us.

Sad news

On a sadder note, two of the eight puppies which were dumped in a plastic bucket didn’t survive, after all our efforts to save them. The remaining six are on the road to recovery, and, once they are fit and healthy, and have had all the necessary injections etc., they will be available for adoption.

We do not charge for adopting a dog, and every animal is fully vaccinated, microchipped and sterilised, but a donation is welcome towards the vast running costs of the refuge.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol