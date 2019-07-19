Wrong-way kamikaze driver dies after speeds of 200km/h

A KAMIKAZE driver, who hit speeds of up to 200kph on the wrong side of the road, died after crashing into another car and leaving five people injured.

Two children, aged four and five, were among those hurt, but the emergency services said their injuries were “slight”.

The horrific incident occurred last Monday at 11-39pm, on Gijon’s A-8 motorway. But Guardia Civil patrol officers, who spotted the driver’s extremely high speeds, were unable to intercept the vehicle in time to divert other traffic away, before the crash.

Another car then ploughed into the wreckage, and the

52-year-old had to be cut from his car by Gijon fire-fighters. But the most-seriously-injured was a man, 69, who was treated by medics, then taken to the San Agustín Hospital, after being trapped in his car and released by the same

fire-fighters.

The condition of a woman, also taken to hospital, was unknown, while a 48-year-old man and the two children, who were slightly hurt, had check-ups there.