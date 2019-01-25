VIEW WHOLE
Wrong-route cyclist lost in Anagas Park

A CYCLIST was rescued in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday) by Santa Cruz fire-fighters, after being lost in Anagas Rural Park.

And though he was found in one piece, he was showing symptoms of hypothermia, after spending a cold night in the park,

The bike-rider became disorientated after taking the wrong route, but an emergency call was made from the individual just before midnight on Wednesday, and a small search-party was started by the Protection Civil and the Local police.

They began by searching the El Cerado ravine, and friends of the cyclist were concerned enough to get involved in the search.

There was talk of a helicopter rescue, but the terrain was not suitable for aircraft to conduct an air search at night. But, fortunately, the firemen finally came across the cyclist, to his and their relief.

