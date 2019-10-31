World’s oldest woman dies, at the age of 123!
A RUSSIAN great-great grandmother, Tanzilya Bisembeyeva, believed to be the oldest woman in the world, has died at the age of 123.
She was born two months before the coronation of tragic last tsar Nicholas II in 1896, and is said to have lived during three centuries. She survived the Russian Revolution, the tyranny of Stalin and the Soviet collapse, through, she said: “optimism and hard work.”
She also drank kefir, which is fermented milk, and friends said she was over 100 before she saw a doctor.
Nurgali Baitemirov, the senior official in her Astrakhan district, told Russian government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta: “She died peacefully, and was buried in the family cemetery. The whole village came to see her depart, on her last journey.”
Tanzilya was 53 when she had her first child, a son, by her second husband. She had two more sons, who, between them, produced 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Her claim to be the oldest woman in her country was recognised by the Russian Book of Records and, evidently, the Russian Government.
