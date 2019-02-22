World Day of Prayer

YOU are invited to join the Roman Catholic and Anglican Churches next Friday (1st March) at San Blas Church, Golf del Sur, for the annual, World Day of Prayer service.

This international event, held on the first Friday of March, takes place in countries all over the world, and people from every denomination will be most welcome.

The service, compiled by women in a different country each year, tell their stories and ask you to pray for their particular issues.

At this year’s San Blas service, the congregation will hear the aspirations and hopes of Slovenian women: wives, mothers and grandmothers, migrant workers, refugees and Roma people.

Their stories reflect the political and economic situation of Slovenia, from the time it was a socialist-communist state, to the present day.

The service comprises well-known Christian songs, and there will also be melodic, Slovenian, folk music, some of which can be learned and sung during the service.

Refreshments, to be served after the service, include apple pancakes, potica (a Slovenian pastry of fruit and nut), scones, sausage rolls and home-baked Slovenian rolls with cheese and pate.

Help celebrate this World Day of Prayer service, with prayers, songs and refreshments at 3pm next Friday (1st Mar) at San Blas Church, Golf del Sur.