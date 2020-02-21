Our World Day of Prayer

WOMEN, men and children of all ages are invited to attend this year’s World Day of Prayer (WDP), at St Blas Roman Catholic Church next Friday (6th March), at 3pm.

A WDP spokesperson said: “The women of Zimbabwe have prepared this year’s service, named ‘Rise! Take your mat and walk’, and we are encouraged to reflect on the difficulties and unrest, which have plagued their country over the years.

“They share with us the challenges they have faced, along with their hopes for the future.

“They encourage us all, wherever we are, to ‘Rise, take up your mat and walk’ with them as they continue their often-turbulent journey to full reconciliation.”

The Day of Prayer is celebrated, annually, in more than 170 countries. It begins in Samoa and prayers, in native languages, travel all over the world, through Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, before finishing in American Samoa some 38 hours later.

The spokesperson added: “Last year’s service was a colourful affair, so do join us for another joyful, yet poignant, service, with traditional and African hymns.”

There will be refreshments afterwards, to which everyone is cordially invited.