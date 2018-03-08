Wonderful waterfall was in the Canaries

FOOTAGE of a spectacular waterfall, cascading “on to a road in southern Spain”, emerged online as storms continued to lash the country earlier this week. But the video is not what it seems!

Several news outlets claimed the video was shot in the Grazalema town of Cadiz, which had experienced an estimated 600 litres per square metre of rainfall since last Friday, making it Spain’s wettest region, says weather agency Aemet.

In fact, the actual video was filmed in Gran Canaria, on an unknown date. And Clive Muir, from Turismo Grazalema, said: “Yep, that is the Canaries. I wish people would take more care before they post stuff.”

Reservoirs in the province have risen by at least 10% since the storms hit Andalucia, and many parts of the country remained on yellow and orange alert for rain and strong winds.

An emergency-services control centre in the south took more than 400 weather-related calls on Monday alone.

The worst-affected provinces were Granada, Huelva and Andalucia’s capital city, Seville, which had more than 250 incidents recorded.

Meanwhile, it was sun-bathing weather in parts of Tenerife, following last week’s horrendous storms in most of the Canary Islands.