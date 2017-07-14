Women’s World Cup in doubt for Tenerife

Basketball

THERE is a major salvage operation underway in Santa Cruz to prevent the city losing its allotted Women’s Basketball World Cup next year.

Spain was awarded the 2018 World Cup last year, with Santa Cruz getting the nod to stage it. But the sport’s governing body, FIBA, say they are not confident that the main centre for the games, the 4,000-capacity Pabellon Quico Cabrera, is up to scratch for such a high-profile tournament.

Even though the event doesn’t take place until September 2018, FIBA want to see any upgrade work in place now.

The world’s top-16 countries, including the US, would ensure massive media exposure for Tenerife in general, and Santa Cruz in particular, and city Mayor Jose Manuel Bermudez has called a meeting this weekend with FIBA representatives and Spain’s FEB governing body.

There is still time to save the prestigious event for Santa Cruz, but rival cities are alert to the uncertainty, including Gran Canaria capital Las Palmas.

Cabildo President Carlos Alonso has added further fuel to the argument by Tweeting that the stadium makeover, and all the other hosting costs, could run to 6.5 million euros.

Meanwhile, Iberostar Tenerife, aiming for even greater heights, now know their first-round opponents in defence of their European Champions League, which starts in October with four, eight-team groups.

Tenerife will be up against French team Elan Chalon; BK Ventspils, of Latvia; PAOK Salonica, of Greece; BC Neptunas, of Lithuania; Gaziantep, of Turkey, as well as two qualifiers, who must fight their way through a selection round.

Home and away games will be on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, before the knockout stage starts in February.

It is a long road, but it’s the same as last year, and it led to Tenerife hosting and winning the inaugural competition.

New Tenerife coach Nenad Markovic, his feet firmly under the table, is sorting out the squad for his assault on Europe and Spain’s elite Liga Endesa.

Americans Davin White, and Tim Abromaitis have pledged themselves to another season, and the club are close to adding some new overseas players to spice up the squad.