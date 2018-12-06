Women’s home chance to be virtual assistants

THE Economic Development and Job Creation Department, led by Adeje Council’s Manuel Luis Méndez Martin, is offering a work-based, virtual-training programme for 15 women in the borough, in conjunction with the Cruz Roja.

The course is for women on the Adeje padron, and it offers a new kind of job opportunity for those with young children or dependents, under their care.

“It also applies to and/or those aged over 45, who need to balance their work with their family commitments, so the training will allow them to work from home as virtual assistants,” said Cllr Méndez Martin.

The programme will offer various areas of learning, required today by businesses in the digital sector. This includes training in digital channels, financial managements and administration, and classes in social networks, as well as

reporting, design and management.

They will also receive training in the web, email marketing, basic video-editing and, in addition, orientation in the digital labour market.

On offer is 220 hours of training, divided into 100 hours of actual training and 120 hours of practical training with businesses in the digital sector, which can be fulfilled at home.

When the women have completed the course, they will be placed on the AITED listing, from which they could receive job offers.