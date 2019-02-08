Women must report any gender violence

CARMEN Calvo, Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister, has pleaded for women to report any cases of gender violence they have seen, heard about, or have even suffered themselves.

She stressed that complaints to police were “vital”, to ensure that the victims received protection.

“None of the gender-violence victims so far this year has reported her partner or ex-partner’s behaviour to the police,” said Calvo.

Her plea follows the violence-related death of six women already this year, from what werer believed to be gender killings, according to Government figures.