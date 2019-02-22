VIEW WHOLE
Woman’s DNA belonged  to murdered wife Romina

LANZAROTE’S forensic department has told the Main Courts that the DNA, taken from a piece of lung, which was found in a bag, off the coastline of Arrecife, is that of murdered wife Romina Nunez.

Her mother landed on Lanzarote from Paraguay last week, specifically to help with the murder enquiries.

DNA was taken from her, specifically, to use as a match if any other evidence, on which DNA could be extracted, was ever found.

Romina’s husband, Raúl DC, has been detained, provisionally, since 16th January on charges of murder and habitual domestic abuse. But, so far, he still insists that he did not kill his wife, and that he found her dead after returning home on New Year’s Eve.

He told police he was scared, and not in the right frame of mind, because he had consumed several drugs that evening, when he got rid of his body by disposing it across different parts of the Lanzarote coast.

 

 

