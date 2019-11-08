Woman’s car left hanging
A WOMAN aged 45 was seriously injured after her car shot straight across the TF-28 (km-87), inside the Arona municipality, approaching Valle San Lorenzo, from the San Miguel direction, and came to a halt on a steep slope.
The emergency services were notified swiftly, and were told of the driver’s dilemma. Surprisingly, though, she was able to get out of her car unaided. But fire-fighters, at the scene by then, helped her reach the medical team, who were waiting to assess her injuries.
They soon discovered that the victim had broken bones, as well as suffering a serious abdominal injury. She was taken to Candelaria Hospital immediately.
Guardia Civil officers and the Local Police were at the scene to assist with clearing the congested traffic, as well as removing the woman’s vehicle from the precarious area.
