Woman dies in car blaze

The National police are investigating into a road accident yesterday afternoon, in which a woman was killed as her car burst into flames.

The accident happened on Camino Fuente Cañizares in La Laguna just before 5pm, when she allegedly lost control and crashed into a post containing electrical cables.

There was another person travelling in the vehicle with her, who has been identified as her male partner, who managed to get out of the car suffering some injuries in the process.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, has been detained by the police in relation to the accident. According to witnesses he tried to get the woman out of the car as soon as the accident occurred, but due to the flames which were gradually getting worse, he couldn’t retrieve her.

Ambulances and the fire brigade were called to the scene, and firemen immediately began to extinguish the flames from the white Dacia as quickly as they could. When the fire was extinguished, medics could only confirm the woman’s death due to the seriousness of her burns, while the man was in a state of shock.

The man is at present at the Candelaria hospital, under police guard whilst being treated for his burns, and has been arrested in connection with the death of the woman. He has been detained by the national police due to suspicious events that seem to have occurred which don’t tie up in the time frame of the accident.

Forensic experts are expected to carry a more thorough inspection on the vehicle as well as an in depth autopsy on the woman.