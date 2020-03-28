WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN LOS CRISTIANOS

An 82-year-old woman was found dead inside her house this morning, in the Eden Centre in Los Cristianos, and her husband aged 86, was found in serious condition lying close to her.

Both of them had bloody wounds and the deceased woman had suffered a serious blow to her head.

The National Police have confirmed that they are both of Spanish nationality, and are trying to clarify what happened.

They have said that it was neighbours who began to shout and ask for help from the security guard at the Los Cristianos health center below, telling him that a woman was “dying.”

The guard immediately contacted a doctor and a nurse from the Health to go to the house in the Eden building.

He also called 1-1-2 for an ambulance and medical personnel.

When medical staff arrived, the woman had no vital signs and was lying on the floor next to the bed in a pool of blood, and the man was on the bed in a serious condition.

Police say everything indicates that events occurred during the afternoon or evening on Friday. Investigators from the Judicial Police Brigade of the South Tenerife are investigating what happened.

One theory is that they tried to commit suicide with the woman cutting her husband on the wrists with a knife, before slashing her own wrists and collapsing to the ground and banging her head.