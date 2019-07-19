Woman badly hurt as blaze hits home

A WOMAN was seriously injured in a fire, which broke out at her Avenida el Pacific home, in the El Rosario area, on Tuesday afternoon.

When the emergency fire services arrived, they immediately began to extinguish the blaze, dealing also with the adjacent buildings, which were affected.

An ambulance was also sent to the scene, and, it was clear to medics that the woman had multiple injuries. She was taken to Candelaria Hospital, promptly, where she was admitted for observation.

Guardia Civil, Local Police as well as the Civil Protection. were also at the scene to assist in the emergency. But the cause of the fire is still not known.