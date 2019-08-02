Woman, 80, leaves hospital… and dies

THE body of an 80-year-old woman, who had just left the Francesc de Borja hospital, in Gandia, Valencia, and was on her way to the local shopping centre, was found by police.

She was crossing some abandoned plots to reach the centre, but the pensioner fell over on the way. She had left the hospital at 1pm and her body was eventually discovered at 6.30pm.

Local Police began their search with the use of a drone, but her body was found by officers on foot, according to Gandia Council.

The woman’s body was taken to Valencia’s Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy to identify the cause of death, and her next-of-kin were notified.