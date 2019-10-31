Go wild, and win the chance of a lifetime, working behind bar

THE Talisker whisky company is offering one fortunate bar-tender a chance to host La Gomera’s Wildest Bar in the World in La Gomera, where he or she will run the Talisker Wilderness Bar.

It is hidden in a secret location, accessible by sea only, and the successful applicant will embark on an all-expenses adventure to La Gomera,

The competition, launching on Talisker’s Instagram page, asks bartenders to showcase their inner Wild Spirit and love of the sea, through an elemental Talisker serve of their own creation.

Examples might include: serving the drink in a wilderness location, foraging for wild and natural ingredients, or displaying their Wild Spirit personality through the creation process.

The winner will host the Talisker Wilderness Bar next month, from 9th-12th December, to coincide with the start of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

The unique Wilderness Bar will provide an opportunity to showcase the winning, wild Talisker serve to a gathering of fellow Wild Spirits on a remote island, ringed by volcanic cliffs and surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean.

The one-off bar will provide an exclusive vantage point to celebrate the start of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic challenge, which is a zero-emission, ocean, rowing race that takes participating teams and individuals more than 3,000 miles, from La Gomera to Nelson’s Dockyard English Harbour in Antigua.

Talisker will celebrate its sixth consecutive year as title sponsor of the race, which is the ultimate, elemental adventure for true Wild Spirits.

This is the next chapter in the Talisker Wilderness Bar series, following last year’s initial event, staged around a campfire on the rugged North Devon coast. It will host a conversation between six wild spirits, whose lives revolved around the sea.

They include Laura Try, who completed the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, Tom Kay, founder of the innovative, outdoor brand Finisterre, as well as Dan and Jade, from Fore/Adventure, a foraging and food adventures company.

Talisker is produced on the Isle of Skye, acknowledged as one of the most rugged, remote yet beautiful landscapes in Scotland.

Just as the sea carves out the coastline of Scotland, so, too, does it shape the whisky itself. Talisker aims to reconnect people to the things that matter mos,; by tapping into nature and elemental adventures to nurture the Wild Spirits, living in everyone.

The competition runs until 10th November. No qualifications are needed, but bar expertise is required, and all entrants must be aged 25 or more.

Natalia Montigny, head of Talisker marketing, said: “As the world accelerates towards modernisation, digitalisation and urbanisation, Talisker’s ambition is to remind people about the exhilaration of natural elements.

“We live for adventure, and we seek to unlock the Wild Spirit in all of us. We are looking for a Wild Spirit to run our remote Wilderness Bar in La Gomera, to serve fellow Wild spirits in a celebration of the start of our Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge 2019.”

She added: “Our winning Wild Spirits bartender will be passionate about not only experiencing nature’s elements, but also protecting them. He or she will be adventurous, enthusiastic and, ultimately, care about the sea.”

Application details, including terms and conditions, can be found on Talisker’s Instagram channel @talisker

The Talisker is battered by the elements on the windswept Isle of Skye coast, and is one of the most remote distilleries in Scotland. It was founded in 1830 by Hugh and Kenneth MacAskill, and the distillery has virtually been in constant operation ever since.