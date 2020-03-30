WHO: “NO MASK, NO PROBLEM”

The World Health Organization (WHO), has published a new technical report today in which it ensures that the new coronavirus is not transmitted by air, but by the contact of respiratory drops of patients affected by the disease.

For transmission to take place, both people must be within a metre ot each other, and the infected person must cough or sneeze.

In addition, the United Nations agency has admitted that the new coronavirus can also be spread if the patient touches a surface, and then a healthy person does so too, or that the latter uses objects from the patient, such as a thermometer.

In this sense, the WHO has reported that airborne transmission occurs when there is a presence of microbes within the droplet nuclei, which can remain in the air for long periods of time and be transmitted to others at distances greater than one metre.

However, they insisted on the little scientific evidence that exists about the possibility that the new coronavirus is transmitted through the air, although it has recognized that air transmission may be possible in specific circumstances and environments in which they are carried out.

For example, it can be transmitted when endotracheal intubation has occurred, bronchoscopy, administration of nebulized treatment, manual ventilation before intubation, when the patient has been placed in the prone position, when the patient has been disconnected from a ventilator, or when positive pressure noninvasive ventilation, tracheostomy, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation are performed.



“There is no risk of contagion if you do not wear a mask on the street.”

The WHO has rejected the use of masks by the healthy population who are not in contact with patients, and has insisted that the need for adequate hand hygiene, disinfection, and maintaining distance of more than one metre is far more important.

On this point, the deputy director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, María José Sierra, has ensured that “there is no risk” of getting the virus if you do not wear a mask in public when out on the street.

Sierra reconfirmed that the use of masks is to prevent the transmission of respiratory drops from the patient with coronavirus, and protect healthcare professionals.