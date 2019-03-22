We’re the Cool champs!

DADDY Cool hit his 16th maximum of the season, as well a 120 Shanghai finish, as Pas O Nadas ‘A’ beat The Loch-In 6-2, to clinch the Division 1 title.

As the scoreline suggests, his team-mates backed him up brilliantly, with equally good finishing. But The Loch-In’s Wayne had some consolation, by finishing second in the season’s “most-180s” challenge.

Suters 20:30 Crew’s Leo also hit a 180 maximum on the way to his team’s 7-1 success against Legends, which ensured their runners-up berth in the title race.

The Pub travelled to Ourplace Playboys and came away with a 5-3 victory, courtesy of their trebles win, which ensured their creditable third-place position. And Grizzly hit the season’s “top check-out”, with a 164.

Gaffers’ Tomo also hit a 180 for the Wolves Bar in their 7-1 win over Picasso’s, to guarantee a top-four finish. And Sandys recorded their best win of the year, with a whitewash over Scooters ‘A’.

Considering the league went down to the final matches, with just three points separating the top three, it’s congratulations to all, for another memorable season, and especially to the triumphant Pas O Nadas ‘A’ team.

Emerald Lounge entertained Ourplace Playgirls, who, in a close finale, took the team game and a 4-4 draw to close their season well.

Palms Sports Bar also waited until the last game to wrap up their campaign, beating Clouseau’s 5-3.

Ourplace Breakaways welcomed Naughty Nautas and won

7-1, while Nauta Nomads lost 5-3, against an impressive Scooters ‘B’.

The Loch-In Bullseyes won the 2nd Division title after a tough season, in which Emerald Lounge ‘B’, among others, pushed them all the way.

The champions’ Andy B hit the men’s “highest check-out” with a fine 146, and Gio, of Pas O Nadas ‘B’, notched a 111 to take the ladies’ highest finish.

Good luck to Mad Hatters and Palms Sports as they contest the Canarian Weekly Trophy final tonight (Friday), and good luck to Pas O Nadas ‘B’, who face Emerald Lounge in the Plate final.

Next week sees the Memorial Trophy, and more details can be found on the Oasis FM Darts league website.

Any new teams who would like to join our fantastic leagues should contact Chas Wilson on 607 298 835, or

e-mail wdpis@aol.c