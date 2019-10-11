We’re back, with a bang!

WE are on Week 14 in the League, and apologies for being AWOL for a couple of weeks, all down to various things. Anyway, we will now bring things up to date.

Let’s start with last Friday’s matches, and two of Division One’s top teams showed how to play darts. Suters 20:30 crew registered an 8-0 home win over Sandys Bandits, and Gaffers pulled off the same scoreline at Loch Inn Bullseyes.

As usual, some of the games could have gone either way, and great nights were had at both venues. These winning teams are set to meet for a catch-up game soon, and it’ll be a brave man who predicts an 8-0 result for either team!

In the local derby at Pas O Nadas, “International” didn’t really have a home advantage, and the A team kept their impressive, 11-game winning streak going, by recording a 7-1 win. What a campaign they are having!

The Waterfall are getting their act, and their team, together. But they just lost out when Emerald B took the trebles for a 5-3 win.

In another close match, The Pub welcomed Ourplace Playboys, and, partly thanks to a 117 finish from Lee, they managed a hard-fought 5-3 success. And Sandys Bookie Boys ended up recording a similar win from the visit of Scooter & Chevys A.

In Division 2, a brave foursome travelled from Clouseau’s to play at the Emerald Lounge, but after a good night, the spoils went to the home side, by a 7-1 margin.

There was another 8-0 whitewash as Pink Elephant maintained their promotion push when visiting Scooters & Chevys B. In addition, Club Activo had an excellent 7-1 win against visiting Sundowners, as they continue their head-to head battle with Pink Elephant at the top.

Sue, playing for Naughty Nautas, had a superb 85 check-out, but it wasn’t enough to prevent her side from being on the wrong end of a 6-2 result at Pas O Nadas.

Incidentally, the Week 13 headline would surely have been earned by Marilyns because they recorded their first win of the season. Hats off to them!