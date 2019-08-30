Welshman dies in a random attack

A BRITISH man was “beaten to death” in a random attack during a lads’ holiday in Tenerife, after leaving his Costa Adeje hotel to get some food.

Michael Lewis, 23, from Rhyl, Wales, known as Liam Boland, or Brillo by his friends, suffered head injuries after being assaulted last week.

He was taken to Candelaria Hospital, but died two days later.

A male tourist was, reportedly, being questioned by police in connection with his death.

Michael had arrived in Tenerife four days earlier, and was believed to be staying at The Playa Real Hotel.

His aunt, Karen Hughes, confirmed that her nephew had been “attacked, randomly, in the street when he went to get food, and suffered head injuries”, reported the Rhyl Journal.

She added: “He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He was always the person to step back and walk away. It’s a total waste of a life.”

In a further tribute on Facebook, Ms Hughes said: “Today is a very sad day. It is with the greatest regret that we have to inform everyone that Michael Lewis (Liam Boland) has, sadly, been taken cruelly from his family and friends.

“Liam/Michael was a very special person to many people. He was too young and innocent to leave us this way.’”

The youngster’s friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. One of the fund-raisers wrote: “Liam/Michael was a very special person to many people. He was too young and innocent to leave us this way. We will miss him.”

The tragic man’s parents, Julie Lewis and Patrick Boland, flew out to be with their son after he had been taken to hospital.

They are thought to be on the island still, and Ms Hughes said they were being “looked after by the British Consulate on Tenerife”.

A Foreign and Commonwealth office spokesperson said: “Our staff are supporting the family of a British man, following his death in Tenerife, and we are liaising with the Spanish police.”