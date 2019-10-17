We’ll soon be saving cash on water, and electricity!

NEW rules just announced by the EU, and set to come into force in April 2021, will ensure that household appliances will last longer and use less water and electricity.

The legislation has been prompted by complaints from consumers across Europe, frustrated by machines that break down when they are just out of warranty, leading to much controversy.

Under the EU’s new standards, manufacturers will have to make spare parts, such as door gaskets and thermostats, available for a period of up to 10 years.

But the “right to repair” campaigners say the rules do not go far enough, because professionals only and not consumers, will be able to carry out the repairs.

Campaigners say individual consumers should also be allowed to buy spares and mend their own machines. But manufacturers said this would raise questions about risk and liability.

Instead, manufacturers will have to ensure that key parts of the product can be replaced by independent professionals for the period stipulated; 10 years for washing machines and dishwashers; seven years for refrigerators.

The new rules are aimed, primarily, at ensuring that appliances have a longer life, but also include provisions to make them more energy efficient, reducing the strain on the environment and saving the consumer up to €150 per year.

The environmental issue has been one of the main priorities in this new legislation, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underlined, saying: “With this legislation, we are striving to reduce the environmental footprint and reduce energy bills for all European Union citizens.”

The new, eco-design standards require washing machines and dishwashers to use less water. Star ratings for the energy efficiency of appliances will be increased. Current regulations are seen to be outdated, with more than 55% of washing machines sold in the EU ranked A+++ on the label.

The move could, directly, save €20bn on energy bills per year in Europe, from 2030 onwards, and that’s equivalent to 5% of EU electricity consumption.

Chloe Fayole, of environmental group Ecos said: “People are demanding their right to repair things they own because they’re tired of products designed to break prematurely.”

The new measures will also be applicable to supermarket and restaurant refrigerators, as well as vending machines. The European Commission estimates energy savings of some 167 TWh by 2030, the equivalent of the total annual energy consumption of Denmark.

The measures will also result in nearly 50 million tonnes of CO2 emissions savings