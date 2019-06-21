Week’s free holiday, for Adeje’s cancer sufferers

FOR the third consecutive year, Callao Salvaje’s Atlantic Holiday Hotel is opening its doors to Adeje people with cancer, and their families.

The hotel management has donated 12, all-inclusive holidays, to Adeje residents who are currently undergoing oncological treatment.

The borough’s Department of Health Promotion Councillor Amada Trujillo Bencomo, who has underlined the hotel’s

genuine concern, said: “Initiatives such as this show that one of the successes of our tourism sector is that people come first.

“And that’s thanks to businesses such as this, and business people such as Charlotte Abildtrup, Atlantic Hotel director, who have shown their total commitment to the project.

Charlotte said: “We want to help these people and their families, giving them a week in which they can rest and escape from the stress their cancer is causing.

“We know that these are fighters and that, day after day, they are overcoming so many difficulties. That is why we are delighted to welcome 12 families into our hotel during the summer months, offering them a period where they can relax and enjoy the best we have to offer.”

The hotel has large holiday apartments, plus salt and freshwater pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, a park, a gym and restaurants, as well as a first-class service.