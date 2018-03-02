Wedding vows from high-class company

A TEAM of 17 professionals have created Wedding Destination Canaries, forming a distinguished, high-class, quality service in the wedding sector.

This is a new brand, promoting the Canary Islands as a deluxe wedding destination, not only offering an elite service of the highest level, but also using the advantages of the islands’ beach and mountain landscapes, together with the culture and gastronomy within the Archipelago.

This new club of professionals had their presentation last Saturday in The Sixteenth, a roof-top lounge in Adeje’s Hard Rock Hotel. It was a chance to see their economic potential, and the value of their new brand within the sector.

The promoters of Wedding Destination Canaries had an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity, as well as a guarantee of their enthusiastic energy within the project, and the unique value they bring to each wedding.

They offer a bespoke, personalised, designer service, and work at the highest professional level for your requirements.