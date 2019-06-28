Website managers acquitted of piracy

FORMER administrators of websites, spanning three film and TV series, which became popular in the Spanish-speaking world, were acquitted last Friday of violating intellectual property rights.

A court ruled that they merely directed users to illegal servers, yet one association of audio-visual producers had estimated the damages they caused to rights holders at more than $565 million.

Prosecutors had sought a two-year jail sentence against the four defendants, as well as fines and compensation.

The three websites concerned were seriesyonkis.com, peliculasyonkis.com and videosyonkis.com; “series junkies,” “film junkies” and “video junkies” in English.

The sites, created in 2008 by an intern at the University of Murcia in Spain’s south-east, became hugely popular in the Spanish-speaking world.

But prosecutors said the websites “gave internet users access to audio-visual material, protected by intellectual property rights,” providing web links to other sites, in which online users could watch or download films and series for free.

But a Murcia court ruled that the defendants’ three websites “did not contain any kind of audio-visual content, but only published the links that led to other servers, where the works were put up.”

The court also ruled that none of the defendants obtained direct income from the number of downloads of the banned films or series on external servers.

“The income received was indirect profit from advertising that appeared on the web pages in the form of pop-ups and banners.” it said.