Wealthy football agent accused of tax evasion

A CRIMINAL investigation has been launched into one of the world’s most powerful football agents.

The Spanish National Court has begun probing Fali Ramadani, for participating in an alleged money-laundering scheme in Mallorca.

Ramadani, originally from Albania, lives in a luxury mansion on the island in Calvia, and represents a number of footballers through his Berlin-based Lian Sports.

These include Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic, Juventus star Miralem Pjanic and Napoli’s Kalidou Kouliba.

Ramadani is estimated to own the world’s fifth-most-valuable football agency, said to have accumulated €49m in agent fees, as well as negotiating contracts, worth a total of €500m.

He is accused of tax evasion and money-laundering in a case stretching across Europe.

Last week, Europol agents and Guardia Civil officers raided the multi-millionaire’s home and office, in a search lasting more than six hours. They confiscated economic information and documentation.

Various business owners, ex-footballers, and the leaders of every club that Ramadani has worked with, are now, reportedly, being questioned in connection with the case.

This includes individuals from east Asian countries, who are alleged to have conducted business with well-known companies in Mallorca, in addition to a former international goalkeeper, living in Calvia, according to local sources.

Maheta Molango, the recently sacked CEO of Real Mallorca, has also been questioned in connection with tax-fraud allegations against Ramadani.

The Swiss executive, held for several hours at the Guardia Civil headquarters in Son Moix, is reported to have handed investigators documentation and contracts concerning a number of players at the club.

He is believed to have told officers that all operations between Ramadani and the Balearic SAD were legal, with Director Carlos Sureda acting as a liaison.

In an investigation headed by the Central Operating unit (UCO), Ramadani is now set to face charges at Madrid’s National Court, with sources indicating that a ruling could freeze all his assets.