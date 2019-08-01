Wayne’s world at the top!

IT’S all to play for at the top of the league, after the Week 7 match between the top two ended with a 5-3 home win for Pas O Nadas A, partly thanks to a Double One finish by Wayne in the trebles.

It left Gaffers#teamhollywood ruing missed opportunities, having taken two games in a row to get back on terms at 3-3.

However, they shouldn’t be too downhearted, because the teams are deadlocked on 40 points each. And it was good to see Daniel Peel back in the singles, after a long absence.

Suters 20:30 Crew welcomed the Waterfall, and Steve impressed with two 14-dart legs, which included a 180 as they posted a 7-1 win. That should show the league that they’re still up for it!

Pas O Nadas International started off so well in their match, taking a 4-1 lead, and it just looked a matter of how big the win would be. But visitors Sandys Bookie Boys raised their game and claimed the next three, for a well-earned 4-4 draw.

Loch Inn Bullseyes played host to The Pub, who finished well in their 7-1 victory. The match featured “Daryn The Bear” versus “Grizzly” (sounds like American wrestling, not darts), and, to add to that, Pete hit a cracking 156 check-out, which is the best in the league, so far this year.

Scooters A travelled to Sandys Bandits, but were no match on the night, the hosts cruising to a 6-2 win. So Scooters can’t even say they were robbed. Pardon the pun!

In Division 2, Shar led the way with another 180, and, along with her Playgirls, they kept up their good form, winning the trebles to clinch an impressive 5-3 victory at Clouseau’s.

But Marilyns are finding it tough going this year, as their latest game ended with an 8-0 home defeat against Palms Sports Bar. But they won’t stay down for long!

Club House are still going well, putting seven past Naughty Nautas, and Pink Elephant matched them. They also had a 7-1 win, visiting Sundowners being on the receiving end.

With Tom showing no mercy to sister Kim’s team, Picassos Pool Bar had a close game against visiting Pas O Nadas, which could have gone either way, but finished 5-3 to the home side.

Scooters, who were looking for a home win against Emerald Lounge, were pipped at the post as the visitors took the trebles, and, along with it, a draw, which was probably a fair result.

OurPlace Breakaways played well against high-flying Club Activo, but they couldn’t quite hang on for a draw, their visitors winning the 701 game for a 5-3 victory.