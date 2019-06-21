Wastewater towns fined total of €22.355m by EU

SEVERAL towns in Spain have paid a total of 22.355 million euros in fines to the European Commission … and there will be more to come!

The nine towns, each with a population of more than 15,000, were not treating their wastewater in compliance with EU directives, going back to 2001. And, so far, only one of them has solved the problem.

Notification of the first fine arrived last summer, and the Spanish Government’s Environment Ministry calculates that these will continue to arrive until 2023, because the necessary modifications are unlikely to be completed until 2022.

Three of the culprits, Alhaurin el Grande, Coin and Nerja, are in Malaga, while Tarifa and Barbate are in Cadiz. There are two more towns in Huelva, one in Gijon and another in Tenerife capital Santa Cruz

Between them, they have a total of 379,000 residents, and. of the nine offenders, only Tarifa is now treating its wastewater correctly. And, thanks to its improvements, the EU fine was reduced by €595,000.