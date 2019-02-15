Wash and blow – doggie style!

Wendy’s Lavamascotas is a British-owned, self-service pet wash, and much more! Wendy has only owned the business for a short time, but, already, word is spreading about this Costa del Silencio gem.

Wendy’s Lavamascotas is totally pet-orientated, and everything in the shop is geared towards making sure your pet has a pleasant bathing experience.

Free treats are offered, after your dog has had a relaxing shower, and there are towels and brushes for you to use. There is a waiting area for busy times, and even one for dog parking!

The pet-wash machine uses comfortably-warm water, doggie-friendly shampoo and silky-smooth conditioner, to keep your pet in tip-top condition. There is also a relaxing warm blow-dry, to finish.

The price for the self service is only three euros for six minutes, giving you plenty of time to wash your pet. The pet wash is very easy to use. For first-time users, there are very simple instructions, in three languages, situated on the front of the machine. And if Wendy is there when you pop in, she will be very happy to assist!

If you would like to have your pet washed for you, a collection and delivery service is available, from as little as 10 euros, and this includes a walk!

Other services at Lavamascotas include pet sitting, dog walking and a pet taxi service. Your pet can be visited and attended to, on any occasions where you are unable to care for them – if you are ill and need a little help, for example. All types of pets are included, not just our doggie friends.

There is a small pet store on site, so, after your dog has had a relaxing shower, he or she can browse around the store and bag a bargain or two. Wendy’s Lavamascotas like to keep their prices as low as possible.

They supply food for dogs, cats and birds, as well as treats and toys, and accessories such as collars and leads. The accessories are either made in Germany or the Ukraine, so you can be sure they are top quality!

A delivery service is provided for food, toys and treats, throughout Costa del Silencio and the surrounding areas, including Golf del Sur. Just take a look at Wendy’s Lavamascotas Facebook page, or pay them a visit, to place your order.

Wendy is currently undertaking a grooming course, and, once completed, will be offering a grooming service. Please keep an eye on the Facebook page, and you will be informed when this service will begin.

Wendy’s Lavamascotas are very happy to donate a raffle prize, to help any animal charity holding a fund-raising event. You only need to ask! Please call Wendy on 6853 56831, pop into Lavamascotas, or message her on Facebook, letting her know how she can help!

Find them on Calle Hercules 2, 38630, Costa del Silencio. (Chaparral 2, on the same road as Scooters, Chevy’s and Our Place). They are open seven days a week.

Wendy has had years of experience with dogs and animals. She was a trustee for the RSPCA (Sheffield Branch), a charity with which she had worked, since she was 16.

She was a volunteer with the Cinnamon Trust, and has also been the manager of kennels. She has a lot of experience with dogs with behavioural issues, and has two rescue dogs. Ross, a Labrador X Boxer, came with her from the UK. He was an RSPCA court case, having been rescued from a very abusive home.

His past has left him with deep-seated issues, and he was in kennels for two years, because no one wanted to take him home.

Wendy’s Canarian rescue dog is Ben, who is a Labrador-cross. He was left uncared for on a finca, with two other dogs.

One escaped and one died. He, too, was beaten, and was very sensitive around his rear, and extremely protective of his tail. A lady called Connie rescued him, and has since signed him over to Wendy, because she already has numerous pets. Ben and Ross get along very well, and are now happily settled.