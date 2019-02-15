Wanted terrorist made it easy for Guardia officers

THE Guardia Civil arrested a wanted terrorist on Wednesday morning, at a La Laguna building in San Cristobal.

The 30-year-old man, identified as EMC, was arrested and charged with being a self-indoctrination terrorist. He already had a police record for violence and sexist behaviour.

The operation was carried out Guardia officers, after the alarm had been raised, because of the man’s internet searches and website visits, related to the manufacturing of home-made, explosive devices.

EMC surprised himself, with his own, self-made artefact, putting into practice the knowledge he had gained from these specific web pages.

Officers also discovered, while conducting their search, that the man used special devices to connect to the internet, to communicate with other jihadist contacts, specifically.

These devises are being analysed, and the premises are still being searched for further evidence.

According to sources, the process of self-radicalisation, which the detainee and many others used, is consuming a large volume of violent propaganda and radical material, in relation to jihadist terrorist groups, mainly Al Qaeda and Daesh. Finally, it all adds up to brain-washing

EMC used this technique, which encouraged him to visualise all the propaganda contents, and it wasn’t long before he told his family and friends that one day, he would become famous. He stated, specifically, that he didn’t care for the price of the fame, and nor did he fear any possible consequences.

What persuaded Guardia Civil officers to arrest him was his violent nature, the justifications he made for violent actions, and the fact that he considered himself the victim, along with his recent interest in home-made explosive devices.

The Guardia has promoted all investigations related to this type of propaganda, recruitment and financing structures, since the anti-terrorist alert was raised to Level 4 on 26th June 2015.