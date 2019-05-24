A wake-up call for new CDT coach Sampedro

Elche CF 3 CD Tenerife 0

LUIS César Sampedro made his debut as Tenerife coach with an emphatic defeat against Elche, who have won six of their last seven home games.

Tenerife were thrashed in a game which, except for a few brief moments, barely showed their desire to secure the win which would have moved them out of the relegation battle, which they are well and truly in now.

Elche, on the other hand, came out positively, and this win lifts all the pressure off them as they now have 53 points and mathematical safety in Liga 1 2 3.

It was a victory dedicated to their coach, Pacheta, after the recent death of his sister.

Despite Tenerife’s greater need, Elche started the match strongly with three warning shots in the first 10 minutes, from Yacine Qasmi, Alexander and Javi Flores.

After that initial onslaught, Tenerife had a small phase of greater possession, but they created half-chances only, which hardly disturbed the home team’s goal. In fact, they forced just one save from Edgar Badia, when Coniglio shot from a corner.

The Valencians fought back, took over possession, then opened the scoring with a fine, solo effort from Josan, 20 yards out, who scored with a superb right-foot shot, beating keeper Dani Fernández at the far post after 26 minutes.

Tenerife tried desperately to up their game, but couldn’t find a way to gain superiority over their rivals.

For the rest of the half, CDT showed an intensity, and a game inferior to what was required by their delicate league position. They could have gone to the break with greater punishment, when ex-blanquiazul Nino should have scored Elche’s second with a shot in the area, which, fortunately, Dani caught.

Elche also began the second half quickly, and Javi Flores finished a good passage of play with a forced shot in the area, the ball just going wide of the post.

Tenerife responded with two clear opportunities. Naranjo crashed the ball on to the crossbar with a powerful 20-yard shot, and, moments, later he made a solo run and crossed a good ball to Borja Lasso, whose left-footed shot was deflected wide.

Sampedro made two attacking changes, bringing on Tyronne and Nano for Borja Lasso and Coniglio, and home coach Pacheta, faced with a big Tenerife presence in midfield, replaced Karim Azamoum with Xavi Torres.

At this point, Tenerife had their best moments of the match and seemed to be getting back into the game. But that all changed in the 68th minute.

Camille committed a dubious foul on Ivan Sanchez when the midfielder went past him into the box, and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot.

Xavi Torres, who had been on the pitch for just a few minutes, stepped up and scored with a tight shot that Dani reached with a hand, but couldn’t save.

With 20 minutes left, Tenerife did little, at least, to salvage a point from the Martinez Valero.

A Nano shot grazed the post, and Tyronne had a half-chance, gathered easily by Elche goalkeeper Edgar Badia, although a pretty good penalty appeal for a foul on Tyronne wasn’t given.

But with the match already won, Nacho Gil closed the scoring by making it 3-0 in the 87th minute.

The Valencian received a through-ball from Yacine Qasmi, and beat Dani with a left-footed shot to the far post. Game over, with two minutes left on the clock.

Tenerife now find themselves in deep trouble. With Lugo beating Deportivo 1-0 and moving above them, Tenerife are now languishing in 18th place, only two points ahead of Rayo Majadahonda with three games left to play.

Mathematically, it’s still between five teams, but, realistically, it’s four because Extremadura have a four-point safety net.

New coach Sampedro now has three “cup finals”, against Oviedo, Lugo, and Zaragoza to steer Tenerife to safety, and it looks like this season is going down to the wire.