VIRUS TESTS AT ALL CANARIES AIRPORTS
As of today, all airports in the Canary Islands are carrying out extensive checks on all travellers entering the Islands, to try and reduce the numbers of people infected with coronavirus.
Agents of the Guardia Civil alongside health workers are taking the temperature of each visitor at security points to prevent the spread of the virus.
Posted by admin on Mar 20 2020. Filed under Local News.