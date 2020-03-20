VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

VIRUS TESTS AT ALL CANARIES AIRPORTS

As of today, all airports in the Canary Islands are carrying out extensive checks on all travellers entering the Islands, to try and reduce the numbers of people infected with coronavirus.

Agents of the Guardia Civil alongside health workers are taking the temperature of each visitor at security points to prevent the spread of the virus.

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=52550

Posted by on Mar 20 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites