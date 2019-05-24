Violent gang are arrested after robbing two people

FOUR men, aged between 19 and 25, have been charged with committing two violent robberies last Sunday, in Puerto de la Cruz.

National Police officers, on patrol, were stopped by an Italian tourist, who said he had just witnessed his friend being assaulted.

He told officers that the four men had headed off towards the bus station after the attack. At the same time, a taxi driver told police there was a fight there, involving several individuals.

The Italian tourist accompanied the officers to where the attack took place, and his friend was waiting there, along with a few people helping him.

He told the officers he had been on the receiving end of a vicious assault and robbed, after being followed from a bar and jumped on.

He said he had been thrown against a wall and beaten, until he handed over all his cash, which totalled just 50 euros.

Both men told the officers they had seen the gang heading towards the bus station. The police called for further assistance for the victim, then made their way to the bus station.

Another taxi driver informed them about a fight in the vicinity, and two young boys told the officers they had just been robbed by four men, who snatched the mobile phones they were holding, after an initial scuffle.

The thieves became aware of the police presence and decided to split up, but two of them were caught as they walked towards the apartments in which they were staying.

The other pair were nabbed a little while later, when they went there to meet their pals.

The mobiles were returned to the two youngsters, while the quartet, together with the police report, were presented before a judge and are awaiting sentencing.