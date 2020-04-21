VIDEO: A FISHING BOAT ENCOUNTERS SEVERAL ORCAS OFF LA PALMA

The director of the Wildlife Recovery Center of Gran Canaria, Pascual Calabuig, has shared a video on his Facebook page, of three male killer whales eating the remains of a beaked whale in waters east of La Palma, which was recorded by fishermen of the tuna boat called Cho Diego.

The recording coincides with the tuna harvest that is being surprisingly good according to Calabuig, who said “This period of confinement undoubtedly ‘coincides’ with special oceanographic conditions in our environment, which, among other things, have generated great wealth in various schools of fish including Boga, sardines, chicharro, guelde, mackerel, billfishes, and other species from the lower part of the marine ecosystem. The shearwaters, gannets, terns, gulls and other seabirds come to search for them, from the air. From below they attack the silverside, the bicudas, tuna and other cuts of fast predatory fish. The feast will soon be joined, almost as if working as a team, by dolphins of different species that now pass in enormous numbers through our waters, and also the great whales. It is the perfect breeding ground for the species that represents the top of the pyramid, the killer whale to appear,” he explained.