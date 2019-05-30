Vicky needs fostering

Live Arico news

VICKY was found, near the airport, with her face badly beaten. She is now fully recovered, and we are looking for a foster home for her. All food and future medical expenses will be paid by Live Arico.

She is about nine years old, and very affectionate. She is good with people and other dogs, but the refuge is a bit too much for her. If you can offer her the love she deserves so much, please contact Marc on 6522 97853.

Dog-walking club

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

