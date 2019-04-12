Vicious Austrian on bail after early-hours attack

AN Austrian man, detained by police in the early hours on Sunday for attempting to rape a woman outside the North Airport, has been released on bail.

The incident happened after the young Mexican woman arrived at the airport early, for her scheduled plane.

She wanted to prepare herself for the flight ahead, but she was unaware that the airport closed at night and did not open until 5am.

But as she waited outside the building, the 41-year-old man asked if she had a light for his cigarette, then launched himself at her with a terrible attack, ending up sitting astride her.

The unfortunate woman, frightened out of her wits, was able to free herself. She ran towards an oncoming taxi immediately, to ask for help, and a British tourist in the cab obliged.

The woman along with her rescuer, contacted a security guard, via the intercom at the airport’s entrance, but they were told that he, and his other colleagues, were not allowed to leave their post.

At this stage a Spanish woman, who was also waiting, witnessed what was happening and called the National Police, who soon found the culprit.

He was charged and questioned at their headquarters, before being handed over to the courts. But, to the woman’s dismay, the would-be rapist was given bail.