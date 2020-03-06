VAR halts a six-game unbeaten run by CDT

Real Oviedo 1 CDT Tenerife 0

RUBÉN Baraja and his team headed to the Asturias, in north-west Spain last weekend, full of confidence after a great run of form and results.

There were no surprises in his line-up, as Joselu wasn’t able to face his old club, because of a contract clause when he moved to Tenerife. That saw Javi Muñoz coming in to the midfield, and Nahuel moving up front.

The rest of the starting XI was the same team who beat Elche at the Heliodoro the week before.

It was obvious from the start that both teams were aiming for a win, because they were on the attack immediately.

The first chance fell to the home side as Tejera launched a long ball up front, and striker Ortuna headed just over the bar.

Tenerife responded quickly and had a clear-cut chance when Nahuel received a deep ball. He cut it back to Dani Gomez, who shot from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Oviedo goalkeeper Lunin saved it, but only as far as Shaq Moore, who had a free chance but headed the ball straight into the keeper’s hands.

Before Tenerife had too much time to rue a missed chance, the play was brought back for an offside in their build-up.

For much of the remaining session, Tenerife dominated possession, keeping the home team locked in their own half. Yet they weren’t able to create too many openings.

Oviedo’s best chance was from a 33rd-minute free-kick, 25 yards out, taken by midfielder Tejera, who is known for his set-pieces. But on this occasion, he got the ball over the wall but not on target.

The most negative thing for Baraja in the first half was the three yellow cards his team picked up: Álex Muñoz for a non-existent elbow in the 25th minute, Moore in the 29th and Sipcic in the 33rd.

The biggest positive was the performance of Dani Gomez, Tenerife’s most dangerous player, who created the main headaches for Oviedo’s defence.

The visitors started the second half brightly, and there was an immediate chance for Dani Gómez, who hit a powerful shot against the base of the right post. However, he couldn’t go for the rebound because he was ruled offside.

In the 58th minute, Aitor Sanz became the fourth Tenerife player to see yellow, when he was also cautioned by the ref, and it was his mistake that led to a chance for Oviedo. But Luism’s header went just wide of Ortolá’s right post.

In the 66th minute, coach Baraja made his first change, replacing Nahuel with Alex Bermejo.

Ziganda also made changes for Oviedo, taking off Berjón and Ortuño, for Borja Sánchez and Ibrahima Balde. The move worked perfectly, and the home team became more dangerous in the Tenerife half.

Baraja made another substitution in the 78th minute, bringing on Lasure for Javi Muñoz, who made what was an almost immediate impact with a powerful left-foot shot, saved well by Lunin to keep the score goal-less.

As time ticked by, a 0-0 result seemed destined… until the 83rd minute. A looping ball in the Tenerife box broke for Balde, and Tenerife cleared it. But VAR intercepted to review a suspected hand-ball by Luis Pérez.

Footage showed the faintest of touches, as the ball brushed his right hand. But the referee, who had seen it on the monitor, had no choice but to award Oviedo a penalty.

It was almost five minutes between the game being stopped and Rodri Ríos stepping up to take the spot-kick, which he drilled straight down the middle, past Ortolá in the 88th minute, to put the home side ahead.

The VAR decision, and the penalty, knocked the wind out of Tenerife, and Oviedo were happy to defend their lead for the rest of normal time, as well as the extra seven minutes added on for stoppages.

At the final whistle, you could see the disappointment in the faces of Tenerife’s players and their coach, as the result broke their run of six games without losing, and a great opportunity for them to move up the table.

Tenerife are now in 16th position, on 36 points, and can still move up if they bounce back against Ponferradina on Sunday in Santa Cruz.

That’s because it’s so close in the middle of the table. But can they? Of course they can!