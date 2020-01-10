Van’s having a ball in Tenerife!

IT is with great pleasure that we, at Keddy’s Entertainment, introduce our Mr. Van Elliot.

Van has enjoyed an extremely successful and varied career. Not only has he been a great and established entertainer and host, back in the UK, he has now been christened by us, at Keddy’s Entertainment, as the resident Tenerife entertainment oracle!

He has worked on this beautiful island of Tenerife since the very early, tourist start-up days. He has worked on luxury cruise ships from the 70s, including the QE2, and Cunard lines Nordic Prince and Ocean Islander, to name but a few!

His career achievements range from resident entertainer, night-club singer, and visiting celebrity artiste, to Cruise Director. Van absolutely adores performing. His energy and passion are boundless.

He was head-hunted, in 2018, by “The Festival of Legends”, based in Malaga, and asked to host and sing on their dual-nationality cruises, for both Spanish and ex-pats, sailing from Spain. True to say, he probably didn’t need much persuasion, because entertaining and entertainment are part of his DNA!

His account and description of the entertainment scene, 42 years ago, is fascinating, and we think you will agree. Van arrived in Tenerife in September 1978, at Los Rodeos airport. Neither the southern airport or motorway had yet opened. We complain about the TF1 now, but it took over four hours to reach his destination: Ten Bel, Costa del Silencio.

Van explains that seeing Ten Bel now, “you just can´t imagine what a superb resort it was at that time”. He describes how beautiful, grass-lined avenues linked the architecturally-individual aparthotels, each housing different nationalities. They each boasted their own individual swimming pool, restaurant, show and pool bar, and extra facilities such as barbeque, steak house, Italian restaurant, private sandy beach, massive sea pool, ten-pin bowling, disco, themed shooting range, tennis, volleyball, and the Ten Bel Train.

Can you imagine this mini cosmopolitan entertainment city? It must have been phenomenal, and so welcomed for our evolving tourist industry, and it heralded the Tenerife tourist package-holiday boom!

Van tells us that he was at Drago, the British section, where all the entertainment was presented in English.

Gemini: This was the Belgian section, with the presentation in French and Flemish

Maravilla: This was the German and Spanish entertainment delivery

Frontera and Primavera: The Dutch entertainment delivery.

Van tells us that he was employed and working for Pontinental, the international section of Pontins, the popular holiday company.

“We had professional entertainers”, he explained. “Keyboards, drums, singers, magicians, dancers etc., along with our resident entertainment team, supplemented with a visiting show, flown in from the UK, every two weeks, and a Canarian Folklore Trio, alternating fortnightly with a Flamenco Show.”

The early 80s saw a huge increase in the number of tourists and holidaymakers, visiting the south of Tenerife. Gradually, it began to alter the face of our entertainment industry, expanding and developing into the entertainment industry that we have today.

The “Cavern” was opened in Veronicas, with a fabulous Beatles tribute band, paving the way for the many tribute acts that we all know and love. Keddy’s Entertainment’s focused customer research shows us that they are still so popular today.

Danny from the Crow’s Nest Disco Bar opened the legendary Bobby’s Disco, named after his lovely wife from New Zealand. Van adds that “not a lot of people know that”.

jAt the time, the only excursion-style dinner show and night out was in Puerto de la Cruz, at La Cueva “The Hawaiin Show”, owned by a young, enterprising guy called Raoul, who now owns San Miguel Castle, and many other successful ventures.

This entertainment recipe was hugely successful, and, not long afterwards, another dinner show was performing. Tenbel produced their dinner show, venue La Ballena, with the Noche Latino.

Maitre D, Jose, still lives here and owns the supermarket “Joseito” in Las Galletas. The producer was Denis Peersman, who brought in a brilliant choreographer, Aida de Quick from Belgium, and, along with the her Vegas-style dancers, developed a great show. This was a wonderful, heady combination of singing, Flamenco, magic and illusion.

This formula has always attracted guests. However, like everything in life, it has to evolve and adapt to be fresh, and to meet present-day, tourist, international expectations.

Tenerife dinner shows are developing into fresh new concepts, and exciting, red-carpet events. Spectacular cabaret delights titillate the taste buds and senses. Set in luxurious venues, they are becoming first-class, international dinner shows. A 5*-plus holiday experience, and unique holiday memory, within a holiday. A night out to be truly remembered, and enjoyed and experienced by everyone. Wherever you happen to be holidaying, in whatever type of accommodation, at affordable prices, Van says it is great to see the changes, over the years.

Van has entertainment in his genes. We at Keddy's Entertainment are pleased to be amalgamated with him. Adam Keddy, our director, has a wealth of experience in branding and marketing, within the entertainment scene, both here and in the UK. He has directed, produced and marketed several shows and events.

Keddy's Entertainment is continually developing new initiatives and marketing strategies, to improve and enhance the customer experience, creating fresh entertainment offerings that will attract even more tourists from all over the world.

