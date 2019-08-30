An urgent appeal!

K9 animal news

BACK in March, Babe was surrendered to K9 by her owner because she had to move to a new apartment, and wasn’t allowed to have animals. We are urgently looking for a forever home for this young cat. She is a year old, and having trouble settling in at K9.

She is very friendly and FELV-FIV negative, but she is extremely stressed in our cattery. She has not settled with our other cats, one of which has been making her life very uncomfortable.

Babe’s unhappiness is having a knock-on effect with our other cats, who are also becoming very stressed. A lot of stressed cats is not a good situation, so we really need to find her a new, loving home. Ideally, she would be a lot happier if she were the only cat.

We have a lot of cats and kittens in our cattery, and the numbers seem to growing each week. This can make it even more difficult for our volunteers to make sure all our cats and kittens are OK and comfortable.

Can you give Babe a home, or do you know anybody who might be able to help her? This is an URGENT appeal! Around this time of year, we always have a lot of kittens who have been abandoned, or found on the street, and are brought up to our cattery. The kittens can range in age, but are generally very small when they arrive. They also need a lot of kitten cuddles and attention, so, if you have spare time in the mornings, please do come up and cuddle them. They will put a smile on your face!

We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. We look forward to seeing you! Get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

Online shop

We now have an online shop: www.k9tenerife.eu/welcome-to-our-k9-shop. Deliveries only to the UK, so please spread the word among your family and friends in the UK! Thank you very much!