UNUSED HIRE CARS LEFT BY THE SIDE OF THE ROAD CLOSE TO TENERIFE SOUTH AIRPORT

An unusual sight in Tenerife – Hundreds of cars have been stored at the side of the road close by to the Tenerife South Airport by rental car companies as demand is low due to the lack of tourists on the Island.

The drop in demand has also driven down the price of car Rentals too, normally in the peak of summer, you would expect to pay €200-€300 per week and currently, you can get a small car for a week at the end of July for just €90.