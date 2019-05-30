Unkind sons lose their inheritance
THE Supreme Court in Madrid confirmed that a mother from Vizcaya (Bilbao) was entitled to disinherit two of her sons. She cut two of her three sons out of her will, because the tribunal recognised their “contempt and neglect” during her lifetime.
The Supreme Court ratified an earlier verdict from the High Court in Vizcaya, which, in turn, had upheld a verdict from a lower court.
There was no justification for the behaviour of the two sons, which the court described as “attributable only to themselves”.
Their mother had been subjected to psychological abuse for many years, particularly in the latter stages of her life when she suffered ill-health, ruled the judges.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=47896
Posted by admin on May 30 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.