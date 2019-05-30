Unkind sons lose their inheritance

THE Supreme Court in Madrid confirmed that a mother from Vizcaya (Bilbao) was entitled to disinherit two of her sons. She cut two of her three sons out of her will, because the tribunal recognised their “contempt and neglect” during her lifetime.

The Supreme Court ratified an earlier verdict from the High Court in Vizcaya, which, in turn, had upheld a verdict from a lower court.

There was no justification for the behaviour of the two sons, which the court described as “attributable only to themselves”.

Their mother had been subjected to psychological abuse for many years, particularly in the latter stages of her life when she suffered ill-health, ruled the judges.