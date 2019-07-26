Undercover police nab drug-dealer in the act

A MAN was arrested by the National Police on Tuesday night, after being caught dealing drugs in Veronicas.

The 23-year-old, who already has a police record for similar offences, was nabbed after officers witnessed him in action at the popular tourist spot.

He actually spotted the police while dealing, and attempted to run away, but the long arm of the law soon prevailed.

Once in their hands, police performed a quick body search, confiscating 3gms of ecstasy and 9gms of cocaine, as well as 55 euros in cash.

The officers analysed the substances, proving the purity of the drugs, and promptly arrested him, charging him with dealing.

The man, together with the police report, will be presented before the judicial authorities,

The intervention was carried out by undercover police on a special mission to prevent drug-dealing in an area notorious for drugs.