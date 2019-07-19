Uncertain Sanchez risks another general election

PEDRO Sanchez, Spain’s PSEO caretaker Prime Minister, has called an end to power-sharing talks, building up the risk of a fresh election in the autumn.

Sanchez, who accused Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias of acting in bad faith, has cancelled talks with him, three months after his party’s April election success.

A repeat election would plunge Spain’s young democracy into an unprecedented crisis, because it would be the fourth in as many years.

Sanchez said the policy differences between the two parties were too large to accommodate a coalition.

But Podemos official Pablo Echenique said: “We were surprised to hear that the Prime Minister said negotiations had collapsed. For our part, this is not the case.”