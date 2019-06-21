Uber preparing for rooftop taxi service

RIDE-HAILING company Uber has unveiled its vision for the future of urban transportation: flying taxis to carry customers from rooftop to rooftop.

The planned UberAIR service will use electric, jet-powered vehicles, part helicopter, part drone and part fixed-wing aircraft, to transport customers around the city.

These aircraft, developed by Boeing and other partners, feature multiple small rotors, capable of both vertical take-off and landing, and rapid horizontal flight.

The on-demand air taxis can be ordered by customers through the smartphone app, in the same way that Uber’s road-based taxi alternatives are hailed.

They will carry four passengers and a pilot, and will take off and land from designated rooftop hubs, known as “skyports”. And, eventually, Uber hopes the machines will be able to fly themselves.

The company claims that UberAIR will transport tens of thousands of people across cities for the same price as a UberX car trip over the same distance.

It plans to use Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, as the test site for the group’s flying taxi service.

It will begin the test flights of its pilotless aircraft in Melbourne, as well as US cities Dallas and Los Angeles next year, before commercial operations begin, in 2023.