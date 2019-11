Tuesday Crafters really help charity

THE Tuesday Crafters are holding their annual Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday 16th November 2019, from 11am-3pm, in the El Paso Bar, Castle Harbour, in Los Cristianos.

Once again, they will be donating all the proceeds from the tombola, raffle and table hire to FACT (Fighting Against Cancer Tenerife). All items are hand made.

Although it rained heavily last year, there was still an amazing turnout.