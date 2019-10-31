Trio’s ravine death

A MAN and two women died, tragically, after coming off the road and falling into a ravine in their Land Rover from a 30-metre height. But officials are still trying to piece together what exactly happened.

They were driving home to Las Lomadas, in the municipality of San Andres and Sauces, on La Palma, late on Tuesday night, it is thought.

Family members alerted officials when it was getting very late and the trio, aged 75, 72 and 93, hadn’t returned home from their journey. A search party began, and, sadly, the bodies were discovered on Wednesday morning,

Sources say the three individuals were the parents and the grandmother of a local fire-fighter.